Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
|
29.12.2025 17:41:00
Apple Is Likely to Return to Double-Digit Revenue Growth in Fiscal 2026 -- and the Stock Looks Like a Buy
Between the end of fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2024, Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) annual sales volume essentially went nowhere. In fact, it even declined slightly over that two-year stretch. But the company's latest results, combined with its upbeat outlook for its important holiday quarter, suggest this era of suppressed sales may be ending.In its fourth-quarter 2025, Apple reported $102.5 billion in revenue, up 8% year over year, helped by robust iPhone revenue growth and double-digit growth in services. Even more, Apple guided for its revenue growth rate to accelerate in fiscal Q1 -- a critical period that includes the holiday season.I believe this acceleration in Apple's business is a sign of an enduring pick-up in its business that ultimately makes the stock attractive today.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
