Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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04.07.2026 22:17:00
Apple Is Reportedly Planning 5 New iPhones -- Including a $2,500 Foldable. Here's What It Means for the Stock.
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is reportedly preparing its most crowded iPhone lineup in years. According to supply chain reports cited by Asian news site Nikkei Asia, the company plans at least five new iPhone models between the back half of 2026 and early 2027, headlined by its first foldable smartphone -- and it has raised the production target for that foldable, rumored to carry a price around $2,500, to about 10 million units, reportedly up from an earlier 7 million to 8 million. The reports helped fuel one of the stock's best sessions of the year.But the more useful question for shareholders isn't whether a folding iPhone is cool. It's whether a product blitz like this can move the earnings of a tech giant that sells more than 220 million phones a year.Image source: Apple.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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