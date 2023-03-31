|
31.03.2023 15:49:55
Apple Is Still a Buy Despite Market Rumors of an Impending Recession
Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock performed admirably in 2023, with shares up 25%, despite severe headwinds. But as great as the stock has looked so far this year, it turns out even Apple is not immune to this dreadful economy.Terrible effects from inflation, the war in Ukraine, unfavorable foreign exchange rates, supply chain constraints, and the aftereffects of the pandemic combined to send year-over-year revenue into a steep decline.The worst part is that the economy might turn even more unfavorable for Apple. Recent U.S. banking failures have brought the economy to the brink of a recession. Should you even consider buying a consumer electronics company like Apple in this economy? Continue reading
