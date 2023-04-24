|
24.04.2023 01:00:12
Apple Is Still Sorting Out its Mixed-Reality Headset Strategy
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Virtual reality has long been the apple of Tim Cook's eye. But is it anyone else's?Apple's long-rumored, oft-delayed virtual and augmented reality headset is finally set for public debut at this June's World Wide Developers Conference. But a new report from Bloomberg says the company is still struggling to figure out what makes the device a must-have. In the meantime, they're hoping shoppers will decide it's the little things that count and over big money for the device.Continue reading
