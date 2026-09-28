Apple Is the Best-Performing "Magnificent Seven" Stock This Year. But It Has Still Lagged This Unassuming Dividend Stock (That Remains a Top Buy Now).

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is checking off a lot of boxes that investors like to see this year. Its new line of iPhone devices is turning heads, building on the momentum it generated with last fall's iPhone 17 rollout. Later this week, Apple kicks off fiscal 2027, which analysts expect to culminate with the consumer tech tastemaker posting back-to-back years of double-digit revenue growth for the first time in 15 years.

The market is rewarding the uptick in top-line growth, sending Apple to an all-time high last week. Its 25% year-to-date increase may not seem like a lot, but the class act of Cupertino is this year's top gainer among the "Magnificent Seven" giants.

There is a surprising dividend stock that is doing even better. Target (NYSE: TGT) is up a blistering 61% in 2026. It's well ahead of Apple's performance, and absolutely trouncing the other Magnificent Seven members. It's the underdog story nobody expected, but let's dive into why the mass-market retailer remains a buy, even after it has more than quadrupled the market's gains this year.

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