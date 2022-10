Apple Is Using Streaming to Unlock Another Growing Business

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) launched Apple TV+ nearly three years ago, it offered a year of the streaming service as a free add-on for any device purchasers. Still priced at $4.99 per month, profits don't appear to be at the top of Apple's priorities for the business.Despite its massive investments in content, Apple TV+ might take the role of supporting actor for Apple. It's helped sell new devices and Apple One subscription bundles. The next supporting role for Apple TV+ may be in its growing advertising business.Following in the footsteps of practically every other popular streaming service, Apple is exploring the potential for advertising within Apple TV+. The company has held talks with several media agencies, according to a report from Digiday. An ad-supported tier of Apple TV+ could launch as soon as early 2023.