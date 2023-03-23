|
23.03.2023 14:23:40
Apple Jumps Movie Production Bandwagon, Billionaire Jim Ratcliffe Bids For Manchester United, Elon Musk Seeks Funding For SpaceX From Middle-Eastern Fund: Today's Top Stories
BloombergApple, In A Cinema Near You Soon: Streaming Rivalry Heats Up As Apple To Splurge On Original Theatrical ReleasesApple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) eyes splurging $1 billion annually to produce movies likely for theatrical release to draw subscribers to its streaming service.Apple has approached movie studios about partnering to release a few titles in theaters this year and a slate of more films in the future.The list of potential releases includes Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio; the spy thriller Argylle, from director Matthew Vaughn, and Napoleon, Ridley Scott's drama about the French conqueror.Toshiba Accepts $15B Acquisition Bid From JIP GroupToshiba Corp (OTC: TOSYY) has reportedly accepted an acquisition offer from a Japanese consortium.The company's board approved a bid of $15.3 billion from a group led by private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners Inc. The offer price represents a 9.6% premium to Toshiba's closing price on March 23.The group comprises about 20 Japanese companies, including Orix Corp (NYSE: IX), Rohm Co, and Chubu Electric Power Co.Wall Street JournalOther Side Of AI: Online Content Publishers Evaluate Legal Options Against Content Usage By Microsoft, Google's AI BotsOnline content publishers see a threat from artificial intelligence technology's capabilities since the arrival of chatbots capable of conversations, making up sonnets, and acing the LSAT.Lately, publishing executives have begun examining the extent of their content use to "train" AI tools like ChatGPT to evaluate compensation and legal options.Whether AI companies have the legal right to scrape content off the internet and feed it into their training models became a major debatable point.Financial TimesManchester United Attracts Record Takeover Bid From British Billionaire Jim RatcliffeBritish billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's bid could value England's Manchester United Ltd (NYSE: MANU) Manchester United Football Club at a record of over £5 billion.Ratcliffe, the founder of the Ineos chemicals empire, is contending against Qatari businessman Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani for the takeover.In 2021, Glazers said they would consider selling United as part of a strategic review involving raising capital or finding partners to invest in Old Trafford after Chelsea Football Club buyout for £2.5 billion.Several investment firms are keen on bagging a minority stake in Manchester United.British Chip Designer Arm Proposes To Charge More For Chip Designs To Boost Topline Ahead Of IPOBritish chip designer ...Full story available on Benzinga.com
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Benzinga"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Benzinga"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Galilee Energy Ltdmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Galilee Energy Ltdmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
|6 270,00
|-1,62%
|Apple Inc.
|147,66
|0,30%
|Galilee Energy Ltd
|0,16
|3,33%
|Manchester United
|21,34
|-5,24%
|Tesla
|177,52
|-0,06%