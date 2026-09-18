Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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18.09.2026 11:52:01
Apple Just Announced a Groundbreaking iPhone, but It Has Alienated a Key Market
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) recently unveiled its latest smartphone lineup, and it finally entered the fast-growing foldable smartphone market by launching the iPhone Duo.
The iPhone Duo is a landmark product for Apple, representing a major redesign of the company's flagship. Additionally, Apple launched the iPhone 18 Pro models along with the Duo, and as expected, it increased the prices of all its smartphones.
Higher component costs, especially memory chips, are behind the increase in iPhone prices. It is worth noting that Apple has also raised prices on its older models to pass higher input costs on to customers. However, the price hikes have been quite severe in one key market that could move the needle for the company in a big way over the long run -- India.
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Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|08:27
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.09.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.09.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.09.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.09.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08:27
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.09.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.09.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.09.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.09.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.09.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.09.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.09.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.09.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.08.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.09.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.09.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.09.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.08.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.08.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08:27
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.09.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.08.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.08.26
|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK
|31.07.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc.
|292,50
|-0,49%
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