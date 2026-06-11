Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
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11.06.2026 15:10:00
Apple Just Delivered Bad News for OpenAI and Anthropic, but Alphabet Could Be a Winner
Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is an annual tech playground for developers, where they get to see and experience new technologies and designs. It's where Apple generally unveils its latest upgrades and new products, and some years offer more than others.The event has become so synonymous with Apple's place in technology that its stock tends to fall or rise after the event, depending on what it releases. For the past two years, the market has been expecting significant artificial intelligence (AI) developments from Apple's Apple Intelligence, but it hasn't been satisfied, and the stock has dropped.Image source: Apple.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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