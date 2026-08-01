Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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01.08.2026 15:45:00
Apple Just Did Something It Hasn't Done in Over a Year, and the Stock Can Keep Climbing Higher From Here
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has long been one of the most valuable companies in the world. But the iPhone maker saw its shares underperform many of the biggest artificial intelligence (AI) stocks over the last few years, ultimately leading it to lose its throne as the top company by market cap to Microsoft in May 2025, before Nvidia surpassed both companies in June 2025.It's been over a year since Apple was the most valuable company in the world, the longest streak since it first climbed to that position in 2011.But investors have been piling into its stock recently, pushing the market cap to about $4.9 trillion and making it, once again, the most valuable company in the world. Here's why the stock keeps climbing and why it can continue higher from here.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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