Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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04.05.2026 13:08:00
Apple Just Gave Investors a $100 Billion Reason to Rethink the AI Spending Race
Tech giant Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) announced stellar fiscal second-quarter results last week. But there's one element of the report -- beyond the headlines about strong iPhone sales and robust guidance -- worth a closer look. Last week, alongside its fiscal second-quarter results, the iPhone maker said its board authorized an additional $100 billion in share repurchases on top of the remaining balance from its existing authorization. Additionally, the board also raised the dividend by 4%. Put another way, the company's capital return program is continuing.The move stands in sharp contrast to what is happening across much of big tech right now, where rivals are committing hundreds of billions of dollars to AI infrastructure. Apple is taking a different path: staying disciplined with its spending on capital expenditures while returning huge sums to shareholders.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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