|
13.07.2023 12:08:00
Apple Just Hit a $3 Trillion Market Cap. Here's Why It Could Get Even Bigger.
Every time Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has hit a major milestone -- such as a $500 billion market cap, $1 trillion market cap, etc., many investors make the mistake of thinking the company has become too big to continue to produce market-beating returns. And every time, those investors are proven wrong. Here's why the same thing could happen now that Apple has become the first $3 trillion company in the market.*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of July 11, 2023. The video was published on July 12, 2023.Continue reading
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
