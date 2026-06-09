Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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10.06.2026 00:03:02
Apple Just Joined the AI Revolution. Investors Could Be in for a Windfall, According to Several Wall Street Analysts.
That long-awaited moment has arrived. After trailing many of its big tech rivals for years, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has made a definitive move into artificial intelligence (AI). At the company's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), the iPhone maker announced what users have been waiting for: Siri is finally getting an upgrade.Apple unveiled Siri AI, which the company described as "an entirely new version of Siri, powered by Apple Intelligence." The virtual assistant is getting a long-rumored revamp that is designed to make Siri "a profoundly more capable and conversational assistant." The upgrade promises to make Siri "more helpful, more capable, and more intelligent."Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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