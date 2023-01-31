|
Apple Just Laid the Groundwork for Its Next Multibillion-Dollar Opportunity
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) just released a new tool for small businesses, and it could be a gateway to billions in ad revenue.The new Apple Business Connect suite is a set of tools that allows small businesses to update how their location place cards look across Apple apps like Maps, Messages, and Wallet. Businesses can ensure their information is up to date and showcase certain items, including promotions or a call-to-action. The suite also provides an insight dashboard to show how customers find a business and interact with the place card.That last detail could be the essential groundwork for building a massive advertising segment to rival Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google Maps.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
