Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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03.07.2026 10:02:00
Apple Just Made a Controversial Move. Is the Stock One to Avoid or Is Now the Time to Buy?
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has been a stock market darling over time. This is thanks to the company's long track record of earnings growth, driven by its solid customer base. The company makes some of the hottest devices around, from the top-selling iPhone to the Mac and iPad. Investors appreciate this strength and have piled into the stock, sending it to a gain of more than 1,100% over the past decade. But, just recently, Apple made a shocking and controversial move. The stock fell 6% on the news, for its worst performance in more than a year. After such an event, is Apple stock one to avoid? Or is now the time to buy shares of the tech giant? Let's find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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