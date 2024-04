Apple Just Posted Its Largest Single-Session Pop in Over 11 Months After Artificial Intelligence (AI) Update. Is the "Magnificent Seven" Stock Returning to Growth?

On April 11, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock popped 4.3% in a single session, the largest jump in nearly a year. However, the stock gave back some of those gains in the following sessions due to a broader market pullback and reports of lower iPhone shipments.Here's a breakdown of what's moving Apple stock, where the investment thesis stands, and whether the stock is worth buying now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel