Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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30.06.2026 04:17:00
Apple Just Raised Prices Because of a Chip Shortage. But the Real Winner Isn't Apple. It's This AI Stock.
On June 25, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) raised prices on many of its products. For example, the cheapest iPad jumped to $449 from $349 and the entry MacBook rose $100. And the Apple TV, the HomePod, and the Vision Pro got more expensive, too. And the company didn't point to tariffs or a product redesign for the price hike. It blamed memory. Apple said in a statement to media last week that it has "never seen a component price increase this much, this quickly," pointing to artificial intelligence (AI) data centers that have "created an extraordinary surge in demand for memory and storage" -- the chips inside nearly every device it sells.But who's actually benefiting the most here? Not Apple. The biggest beneficiary is found further up the supply chain, where the companies are actually making what's in short supply. And in memory, the largest American maker of those chips is Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.
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26.06.26
|Micron-Aktie unter Druck: Gewinnmitnahmen und Apple-Sorgen belasten den Speicherchip-Hersteller (finanzen.at)