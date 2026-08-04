ERA Mining Machinery Aktie
WKN DE: A0X91P / ISIN: KYG3108S1066
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04.08.2026 03:30:00
Apple Just Reported Earnings. With Tim Cook's Era Ending, Is the Stock a Buy for the Next Decade?
When iconic Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) founder Steve Jobs handed over the reins of the company to Tim Cook in 2011, the market was worried about whether a new leader could keep steering the company forward. Cook has done an outstanding job of growing the business and creating shareholder value, and Apple stock has returned more than 2,600% to investors over his tenure. He recently gave his last earnings call as CEO, and with John Ternus set to take over as CEO, can Apple continue its stellar run? Let's dig in and see.Apple has been reporting phenomenal performance, and as if as an ode to Cook's departure, Apple stock reached a $5 trillion market cap for the first time as he gave his last earnings call as CEO.Apple CEO Tim Cook. Image soure: Apple.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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