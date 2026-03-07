Apple Aktie

Apple für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005

07.03.2026 15:00:00

Apple Just Sent Investors a Message: Is The Stock a Buy?

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has produced outstanding returns over the past 20 years. And through much of this period, the company relied on its popular devices, most notably the iPhone, to drive sales growth. However, the tech leader's strategy moving forward will likely be a bit different: Apple will rely increasingly more on its services segment. This isn't new information. Apple's push into services has been ongoing for years. And the company's most recent product announcements gave us more insight into part of the company's strategy.Image source: Getty Images.Apple has historically used its strong brand name and pricing power to charge premium prices for its products, even for base models. Chip upgrades or devices that came with more memory or other added features often -- though not always -- cost more. Apple's latest product lineup doesn't exactly follow that pattern. The tech leader's new lineup features a budget-friendly iPhone 17e, for instance, whose starting price is $599. This cheaper "e" series isn't new. Apple released the iPhone 16e last year. However, the latter had the same starting price despite half the storage capacity and a less powerful chip.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
04.03.26 Apple Neutral UBS AG
03.03.26 Apple Underweight Barclays Capital
02.03.26 Apple Neutral UBS AG
26.02.26 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
30.01.26 Apple Underweight Barclays Capital
