Apple Just Shed More Than $230 Billion In Market Cap. Here's Why It's a Buying Opportunity.

The past couple of days have been rotten for Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). The stock was punished after reports indicated the Chinese government ordered some agencies not to use iPhones at work (or even bring them to the office), according to a report that first appeared in The Wall Street Journal. The suggestion that Apple had fallen out of favor in China, one of its biggest markets, immediately threw cold water on the stock, which had rallied 46% so far this year heading into this week. In the roughly 36 hours since the report was published, Apple stock fell as much as 8%, wiping $230 million from the iPhone maker's market cap.Some traders are acting as if the sky is falling, but veteran investors will recognize this as a buying opportunity. Here's why.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel