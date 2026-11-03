Apple Just Stockpiled $10 Billion of Parts While Warning Memory Prices Are 'Unprecedented.' Should Investors Worry?

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) just revealed to investors that it's buying parts as fast as it can, and it is paying up big to do it.

The company's annual report, filed Tuesday, shows components inventory of $10.4 billion as of Sept. 26, up from $2.1 billion a year earlier. Meanwhile, finished goods, meaning iPhones and Macs sitting in warehouses, barely moved, rising to $4.1 billion from $3.6 billion. In other words, nearly all of the buildup in inventories is parts.

The filing came a day after John Ternus, on his first earnings call as CEO, said "What we're seeing with memory pricing right now is unprecedented" and warned that costs will climb further. Put the two together, and you get a clear picture of how the world's most valuable consumer company is handling a memory shortage.

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