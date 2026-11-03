Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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03.11.2026 18:48:58
Apple Just Stockpiled $10 Billion of Parts While Warning Memory Prices Are 'Unprecedented.' Should Investors Worry?
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) just revealed to investors that it's buying parts as fast as it can, and it is paying up big to do it.
The company's annual report, filed Tuesday, shows components inventory of $10.4 billion as of Sept. 26, up from $2.1 billion a year earlier. Meanwhile, finished goods, meaning iPhones and Macs sitting in warehouses, barely moved, rising to $4.1 billion from $3.6 billion. In other words, nearly all of the buildup in inventories is parts.
The filing came a day after John Ternus, on his first earnings call as CEO, said "What we're seeing with memory pricing right now is unprecedented" and warned that costs will climb further. Put the two together, and you get a clear picture of how the world's most valuable consumer company is handling a memory shortage.
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Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.
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Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|03.11.26
|Apple Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.11.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.11.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.11.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.11.26
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.11.26
|Apple Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.11.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.11.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.11.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.11.26
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.11.26
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.11.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.11.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.10.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.10.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.11.26
|Apple Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.11.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.11.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|26.10.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.10.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.11.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|29.10.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|21.10.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.10.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.10.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
|27 660,00
|-1,07%
|Apple Inc.
|310,05
|-0,43%
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