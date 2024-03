Apple Just Suffered Its Largest Single-Session Drop in Over 7 Months. Here's What It Means for the Stock

On March 21, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) fell 4.1%, marking the worst single-session drop since it fell 4.8% on Aug. 4, 2023. The sell-off last August was in response to Apple 's fiscal 2023 third-quarter earnings. But this latest sell-off had nothing to do with quarterly financial reports.The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a civil antitrust lawsuit against Apple for monopolizing smartphone markets. Here's what the DOJ said and why it's yet another piece of bad news weighing Apple down.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel