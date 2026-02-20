Apple Aktie

WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005

20.02.2026 09:02:00

Apple Just Took a Page Straight Out of the Netflix Playbook. Here's Why It Could Be a Brilliant Move

When it comes to streaming video, there's Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), and there's everybody else. The company singlehandedly wrote the winning playbook for a successful streaming business and established many of the steps its rivals imitate to this day.For example, when Netflix first launched its streaming service, the company relied on licensed movies and television shows from other providers before ultimately bringing the process in-house and betting big on its own original content. Since then, the company has regularly acquired intellectual property and hired some of Hollywood's top talent to create Netflix Originals to augment its licensed content.Now, it seems Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is taking a page straight out of the Netflix playbook.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
