12.09.2023 19:49:44
Apple Launches Apple Watch Series 9 With New Double Tap Gesture
(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Tuesday launched its Apple Watch Series 9, featuring faster performance, on-device Siri processing and a new Double Tap gesture.
The most notable new feature is the double tap gesture. Users can easily control the Apple Watch Series 9 using just one hand and without touching the display. Users can tap the index finger and thumb of their watch hand together twice to quickly and conveniently perform many of the most common actions on Apple Watch Series 9, like answering a call, play and pausing music or snoozing an alarm.
Meanwhile, for the first time on the Apple Watch, Siri requests can be processed on the device. For requests that do not require information from the internet, such as starting a workout or setting a timer, Siri does not rely on Wi-Fi or cellular networks, resulting in quicker and more reliable responses.
Apple has also included new integrations between the Apple Watch and HomePod that make it possible to see media playing on your device at the top of the watch's Smart Stack widgets.
Customers in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Japan, the UAE, the U.K., the U.S., and more than 40 other countries and regions can order Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch SE today, with availability in stores beginning Friday, September 22.
Apple Watch Series 9 starts at $399, and Apple Watch SE starts at $249. Apple Watch Series 9 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes in starlight, midnight, silver, Red, and a new pink aluminum case, as well as stainless steel in gold, silver, and graphite cases.
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
