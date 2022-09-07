Apple Launches IPhone 14 Pro And 14 Pro Max

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Wednesday unveiled its next-gen flagship smartphones the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max at its "Far Out" event in Cupertino, California.

The new Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max feature 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display, respectively. The models sport a new smaller pill-shaped notch as well as an always-on-display. The notch has moving alerts and notifications around it, integrating the cutout into the phone's UI, which Apple calls the "Dynamic Island."

The flagship devices are powered by A16 Bionic, which Apple touts as the fastest chip ever in a smartphone. The iPhone 14 Pro features a 48MP main camera with a quad-pixel sensor, and Photonic Engine, which enhances image pipeline that dramatically improves low-light photos.

The iPhone 14 Pro will start at $999, while the 14 Pro Max will start at $1,099. Pre-orders begin Friday, September 9, with availability beginning Friday, September 16.

The iPhone 14 Pro will also sport an upgraded Super Retina XDR display, featuring 2,000 nits of brightness. The display's LTPO technology allows it to jump down to a 1Hz refresh rate dynamically, lowering power consumption.

"Our customers count on their iPhone every day, and with iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, we're delivering more advancements than any other iPhone. iPhone 14 Pro introduces a camera system that empowers every user — from the casual user to the professional — to take their best photos and video, and innovative new technologies like the Always-On display and the Dynamic Island, which offers new interactions for notifications and activities," said Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. "Groundbreaking safety capabilities bring users even more security, offering help when they need it most. And with the incredibly powerful and efficient A16 Bionic chip and all-day battery life, this is the best iPhone yet."

The iPhone 14 Pro will also feature Emergency SOS and Crash Detection.

Apple also announced the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus models, which is powered by the previous-gen A15 Bionic chipset. The tech giant has not launched Mini version of their iPhone this year.

Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus feature 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays, respectively. New 12-megapixel main cameras with a new front camera with autofocus. The standard iPhone 14 model starts at $799, and the 14 Plus starts at $899. Preorders will start September 9th; the standard 14 ships on September 16th, and the 14 Plus arrives later on October 7th.