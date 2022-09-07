Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
07.09.2022 20:48:55

Apple Launches Premium Apple Watch Ultra

(RTTNews) - Tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Wednesday launched the long-awaited Apple Watch Ultra, a premium, flagship smartwatch priced at $799.

Apple claims that Apple Watch Ultra is built for endurance, exploration, and adventure. Apple Watch Ultra features a 49mm titanium case and flat sapphire front crystal. Apple Watch Ultra touts a battery life of up to 36 hours during normal use. Additionally, a new low-power setting, ideal for multi-day experiences, can extend battery life to reach up to 60 hours. The display has sapphire crystal as well as 2,000 nits of brightness.

Apple Watch Ultra is available to order today, with availability beginning Friday, September 23.

"Inspired by explorers and athletes from around the world, we created an entirely new category of Apple Watch designed for new and extreme environments — it's the most rugged and capable Apple Watch yet," said Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer. "Apple Watch Ultra is a versatile tool that empowers users to push their boundaries with adventure, endurance, and exploration."

The watch features a new Action button in high-contrast international orange is easily customized for instant access to a variety of features, including Workouts, Compass Waypoints, Backtrack, and more.

Apple also unveiled the new Apple Watch Series 8, which now features new cycle tracking features, including ovulation. An updated gyroscope and accelerometer to improve crash detection. The Series 8 will be available for $399 for GPS and $499 with cellular. Apple Watch SE is priced at $249 with GPS and $299 with cellular.

Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE are available to order today, with availability beginning Friday, September 16.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen

08.09.22 Apple Market-Perform Bernstein Research
08.09.22 Apple Buy UBS AG
08.09.22 Apple Equal Weight Barclays Capital
08.09.22 Apple Outperform Credit Suisse Group
06.09.22 Apple Market-Perform Bernstein Research

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Apple Inc. 154,82 0,47% Apple Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX deutlich höher -- DAX über 13.000 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Freitag mit deutlichen Aufschlägen. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende in Grün.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen