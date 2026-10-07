Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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07.10.2026 07:47:44
Apple, LG Reportedly Team Up On Smart Home Devices Including Doorbell, Lock, Thermostat
(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) is expanding its smart home lineup with a range of devices being developed in partnership with South Korea's LG Electronics Inc. (066570.KS), Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Products being developed with LG include a video doorbell, smart thermostat, smart deadbolt lock, indoor and outdoor security cameras, a floodlight camera and other accessories, the report said.
The products will be part of a broader ecosystem designed to work with Apple's new smart home hub, as well as an upgraded HomePod mini and a new TV set-top box, according to the report.
Apple is expected to unveil the new devices on October 13, Bloomberg reported.
On the KSE, LG Electronics shares fell more than 10% to KRW 208,500 on Wednesday.
On the Nasdaq, Apple shares closed 0.22% higher at $333.63 on Tuesday.
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Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.
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05.10.26
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05.10.26
|Börse New York: Dow Jones zum Start des Montagshandels in Rot (finanzen.at)
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04.10.26
|Apple prüft KI-Server mit eigenen Chips - Aktie im Fokus (finanzen.at)
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01.10.26
|Börse New York in Rot: Dow Jones mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
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01.10.26
|dailyAktien: Apple – Analystenkursziel bereits übertroffen (NewsTool)
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01.10.26
|dailyAktien: Apple – Analystenkursziel bereits übertroffen (NewsTool)
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30.09.26
|Verluste in New York: Dow Jones letztendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
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30.09.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones am Mittwochnachmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|06.10.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.10.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.09.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.09.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.09.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.10.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.10.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.09.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.09.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.09.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.10.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.09.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.09.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.09.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.09.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.09.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.09.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.08.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.08.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.10.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.09.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.09.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.09.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|18.09.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc.
|301,30
|1,77%
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