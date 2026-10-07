Apple, LG Reportedly Team Up On Smart Home Devices Including Doorbell, Lock, Thermostat

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) is expanding its smart home lineup with a range of devices being developed in partnership with South Korea's LG Electronics Inc. (066570.KS), Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Products being developed with LG include a video doorbell, smart thermostat, smart deadbolt lock, indoor and outdoor security cameras, a floodlight camera and other accessories, the report said.

The products will be part of a broader ecosystem designed to work with Apple's new smart home hub, as well as an upgraded HomePod mini and a new TV set-top box, according to the report.

Apple is expected to unveil the new devices on October 13, Bloomberg reported.

On the KSE, LG Electronics shares fell more than 10% to KRW 208,500 on Wednesday.

On the Nasdaq, Apple shares closed 0.22% higher at $333.63 on Tuesday.