22.03.2023 01:00:30
Apple Lobbies India Hard on Labor Law
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.You can take the Apple factory out of China, but can you take China out of Apple?Apple has been busy lobbying states in India to change their labor laws to more closely resemble China's, and it's going pretty well. The move to India is crucial to Apple's plans to spread out its supply chain and become less reliant on China and comes as the iPhone maker slashes costs to keep from falling into the same black hole that swallowed its Big Tech compatriots.Continue reading
