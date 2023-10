Apple Makes Up Almost 50% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio: Is the Stock a Buy?

Warren Buffett is known for holding onto stocks for the long term -- and even the idea of holding on forever isn't too much of an exaggeration. If Buffett believes in a business, he wants to stay involved in the story through each and every chapter.All of this suggests Buffett's relationship with top technology and consumer goods giant Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) could only continue to grow. The chairman of Berkshire Hathaway added Apple shares to the company's portfolio back in 2016, making them a rather new addition if we look at the picture through a long-term lens. And this isn't just a small holding. The trillion-dollar company actually makes up nearly half of Berkshire's portfolio in terms of value.Following Buffett's lead often is a great idea, considering his investment successes over time. Does this mean you should go all in Apple stock? Let's find out.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel