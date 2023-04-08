|
08.04.2023 13:15:00
Apple Makes Up Nearly Half of Warren Buffett's Portfolio. Here's Why He Should Consider Selling Some
Of all the great investments Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B) has made, few have been more successful than Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). Throughout its ownership, Berkshire has done things all investors should take note of: It added to a winner and did not sell even though the stock had increased in price.However, there comes a time when every portfolio manager should trim their positions, and Apple is certainly at that point for Berkshire. Read on to learn the lessons investors can learn from this and why it may be a great time to reduce your exposure to Apple stock.Part of the reason Berkshire buys and holds Apple is that Buffett prefers to own businesses, not stocks. Because Apple's business has done so well, he's seen no reason to sell the stock. In fact, he added nearly 334,000 shares (about $55 million worth) during fourth-quarter 2022. This brings Berkshire's Apple stake to 915 million shares, worth more than $150 billion -- about 23% of Berkshire Hathaway's market cap. Continue reading
|03.04.23
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|07.03.23
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|01.03.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.02.23
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|06.02.23
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|21.04.21
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.01.23
|Apple Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|07.11.22
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|31.10.22
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|14.09.22
|Apple Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|12.09.22
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
