24.12.2022 00:27:31

Apple May Hit This Big Milestone Sooner Than Expected

Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) making a big push into advertising, and it might reach its long-term goal in just a couple of years.Earlier this year, VP of Advertising Todd Teresi said he wants to get the ad business generating double-digit billions of revenue for the tech giant. That's a big step up from the roughly $4 billion it was estimated to have generated in fiscal 2021. A new estimate from Insider Intelligence, though, puts the company's global annual ad sales at $10.7 billion by the end of 2024.Here's what's driving the rapid advertising growth, and what it means for investors.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

