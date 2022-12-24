|
24.12.2022 00:27:31
Apple May Hit This Big Milestone Sooner Than Expected
Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) making a big push into advertising, and it might reach its long-term goal in just a couple of years.Earlier this year, VP of Advertising Todd Teresi said he wants to get the ad business generating double-digit billions of revenue for the tech giant. That's a big step up from the roughly $4 billion it was estimated to have generated in fiscal 2021. A new estimate from Insider Intelligence, though, puts the company's global annual ad sales at $10.7 billion by the end of 2024.Here's what's driving the rapid advertising growth, and what it means for investors.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen
|19.12.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.12.22
|Apple Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|01.12.22
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|23.11.22
|Apple Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|23.11.22
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc.
|124,02
|-0,51%
