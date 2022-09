Apple moves WebKit to GitHub

The development of WebKit, the open source web browser engine at the heart of Apple’s Safari web browser, has migrated over to GitHub.The WebKit project team announced August 31 that the project had frozen its Subversion tree on June 23 and transitioned management and interaction with the source code to the Git version control system and GitHub repo hosting service. A blog post detailing the reasoning behind the move to Git and GitHub cited the benefits of both.[ Also on InfoWorld: 6 Git mistakes you will make — and how to fix them ]For GitHub, the team cited these benefits:To read this article in full, please click here