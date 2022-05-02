|
Apple Music Available Roku Platform From Today
(RTTNews) - Roku, Inc. (ROKU), a maker of digital media players for video streaming, said on Monday that the Apple Music app will be available globally on the Roku platform from today.
Apple Music will bring over 90 million songs, 30,000 expert-curated playlists, music videos, the award-winning Apple Music Radio and more, all ad-free, to the Roku platform.
Apple Music subscribers can stream on any Roku device including Roku streaming players, Roku TV models, and Roku premium audio products like the Roku Streambar Pro.
Current Apple Music subscribers can access the app with their existing log-in credentials.
In addition, Roku users with an Apple Music subscription can live stream today's hits, classics, and country with the award-winning Apple Music Radio, as well as listen to songs, albums, and playlists from their own music library.
The Apple Music app also allows users to watch music videos in 4K on compatible devices and sing along to their favorite songs with time-synced lyrics.
