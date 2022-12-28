|
28.12.2022 19:09:00
Apple Nears 2-Year Lows, but This Dow Jones Stock Just Hit All-Time Highs
The stock market continued to limp toward the end of the year, and it appeared increasingly unlikely that Wall Street would be able to mount a successful rally to build momentum into 2023. Gains from early Wednesday turned into losses across the board for major market benchmarks, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) giving up a modest rise to fall nearly 200 points by midday.For a long time, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) seemed impervious to the decline in high-growth technology stocks, as its consumer-favorite electronics products continued to draw strong demand even under tough economic conditions. Lately, though, Apple hasn't been able to avoid the drawdown in large-cap tech stocks, and its share price is now approaching levels not seen in nearly two years since early 2021.Yet even as Apple faces pressures, fellow Dow component Travelers (NYSE: TRV) hit all-time highs on Wednesday. Here's a closer look at both stocks.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"


