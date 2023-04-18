|
18.04.2023 11:00:00
Apple Opens Another Front in the War on Cash. Should Big Banks Be Worried?
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has made no secret of its ambitions when it comes to personal financial services. The company began its disruption of the traditional banking paradigm with the debut of Apple Pay in late 2014 and never looked back. Since then, the company has been gradually growing beyond mobile payments, offering a credit card, interest-free installment payments on Apple products, and the company's buy now, pay later offering, Apple Pay Later, which debuted just last month.The latest volley came this week, when Apple announced the debut of a new high-yield savings account, further enhancing its ecosystem of financial services.As Apple opens another beachhead in the war on cash, should big banks begin to worry about the tech giant's additional incursions into personal financial services, or is this much ado about nothing? Let's take a look.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
