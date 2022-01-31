|
31.01.2022 15:05:58
Apple Overcomes Supply Chain Bottlenecks to Report Record Sales in Q1
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) reported fiscal 2022 first-quarter results last week that beat analyst expectations. The Cupertino, California, company boasted record revenue and profits in Q1 fueled by continued customer enthusiasm for its products and services alike. Impressively, Apple managed this feat while global supply chain bottlenecks constrained it from producing as much as consumers were willing to purchase. Let's look closer at Apple's Q1 results (for the quarter ending Dec. 25, 2021) and see if they reveal more about how Apple accomplished this as well as where it might be going. Supply chain shortages constrained Apple's sales by at least $6 billion in Q1. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!