07.06.2022 16:35:00

Apple Overhauls CarPlay With Major New Features

Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on Monday featured a number of announcements, including a preview of iOS 16, a new MacBook Air, updated software for its smartwatches, and much more. But one of the most interesting announcements was a huge overhaul to CarPlay, the Apple software that integrates with a growing number of new cars.Not only does Apple's software strengthen the overall iOS ecosystem by making its smartphones more valuable to users while they are in vehicles, but it also puts the tech company in more direct competition with the high-tech infotainment system found in Tesla vehicles. With the electric-car maker proving there is a strong appetite from consumers for more technology in their vehicles, it's good to see Apple making some ambitious moves in the market.Here's a closer look at the latest CarPlay features.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen

07.06.22 Apple Equal Weight Barclays Capital
03.06.22 Apple Overweight Morgan Stanley
03.06.22 Apple Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.05.22 Apple Buy UBS AG
29.04.22 Apple Market-Perform Bernstein Research

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs 3 116,50 1,85% Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
Apple Inc. 138,36 -0,47% Apple Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor EZB-Zinssitzung: Wall Street schlussendlich leichter -- ATX letztendlich mit minimalem Plus -- DAX beendet den Tag im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Grün
Der heimische Leitindex ging in Grün aus dem Mittwochshandel. Der DAX verbuchte zum Handelsschluss moderate Verluste. An den US-Börsen ging es abwärts. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkten verbuchten am Mittwoch letztlich Gewinne.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen