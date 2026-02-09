Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
09.02.2026 06:47:19
Apple overtakes Samsung in phones sales worldwide
After 14 years behind Samsung, Apple is back on top in global smartphone sales, just as Chinese rivals step up the pressure. Foldables and advanced AI are the new battleground in the fight for the next billion users.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
