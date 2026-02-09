Apple Aktie

WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005

09.02.2026 06:47:19

Apple overtakes Samsung in phones sales worldwide

After 14 years behind Samsung, Apple is back on top in global smartphone sales, just as Chinese rivals step up the pressure. Foldables and advanced AI are the new battleground in the fight for the next billion users.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
30.01.26 Apple Underweight Barclays Capital
30.01.26 Apple Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
30.01.26 Apple Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
30.01.26 Apple Neutral UBS AG
30.01.26 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel

Apple Inc. 233,75 -0,83% Apple Inc.
Samsung 158 600,00 -0,44% Samsung

08.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 6: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
08.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 6
07.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.02.26 KW 6: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
06.02.26 KW 6: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

ATX legt zu -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen verbuchen Gewinne - Tokio nach klarem LDP-Wahlsieg mit Kurssprung
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zieht am Montag an. Der deutsche Leitindex legt ebenfalls zu. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes zeigen sich zum Wochenstart stark.
