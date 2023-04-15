|
15.04.2023 13:40:00
Apple PC Shipments Plummet In 2023 -- Time to Sell the Stock?
The tech industry has been working through a glut of PC (personal computer) and smartphone inventories since the second half of 2022. Following a massive upgrade cycle fueled by the work-from-home movement in late 2020 through 2021, the chip shortage loosened up last year just in time for consumer demand to cool off (inflation being but one reason for this). PC makers responded by reducing shipments to retail partners until the excess inventory was reduced by consumer purchasing. One standout winner during this mess last year was Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), but it appears the downturn finally came for the iPhone and Mac company.Does this mean it's time to sell Apple stock? Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!