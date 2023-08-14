14.08.2023 19:00:11

Apple puts spatial computing in users' hands

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Apple may be paying close attention to the way you move your hands. The company filed a patent application for a system to interact with virtual objects "using hand gestures." Essentially, Apple's patent details a system that can pick up on hand gestures and controls in a "more efficient and intuitive" manner. It does so through sensors -- many of which are already part of available Apple devices -- ranging from motion-capture sensors to temperature sensors to "peripheral device" sensors (i.e., home appliance or smart speakers).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Asiens Börsen in Rot -- ATX gibt letztendlich ab -- DAX verliert zum Handelsende
An den asiatischen Börsen dominieren zur Wochenmitte die Bären. Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Dienstag weit unterhalb der Nulllinie. Der DAX gab ebenfalls deutlich nach.

