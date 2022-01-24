Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
24.01.2022 13:00:00
Apple Q1 Earnings Preview: Supply Chain Shortages to Hit Sales and Profits
Global tech powerhouse Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) will report fiscal 2022 first-quarter earnings on Jan. 27. The company has been one of the prime beneficiaries of the coronavirus pandemic, as folks are spending more time than usual at home. Sales and profits have surged, but now Apple is grappling with a newer challenge of the pandemic -- constrained supply chains. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen
|19.01.22
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|05.01.22
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.12.21
|Apple Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|08.12.21
|Apple Overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|08.12.21
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.01.22
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|05.01.22
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.12.21
|Apple Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|08.12.21
|Apple Overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|08.12.21
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.01.22
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|13.12.21
|Apple Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|08.12.21
|Apple Overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|24.11.21
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|23.11.21
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.04.21
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.11.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.10.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.10.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.09.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.01.22
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.12.21
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.12.21
|Apple Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|24.11.21
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.11.21
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc.
|142,72
|-0,70%