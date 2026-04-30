Apple Aktie

Apple für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
30.04.2026 22:55:03

Apple Q2 Profit Rises 19% On Strong IPhone Sales, Services Revenue

(RTTNews) - iPhone maker Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Thursday reported second-quarter results, with revenue and profit increasing year-over-year, driven by strong iPhone sales and services revenue.

Revenue for the quarter was $111.2 billion, compared to $95.4 billion in the same period last year.

The company reported net income of $29.6 billion, or $2.01 per share, compared to $24.8 billion, or $1.65 per share, a year ago.

iPhone revenue rose to $57.0 billion from $46.8 billion last year, while services revenue increased to $31.0 billion from $26.6 billion.

Mac revenue edged up to $8.4 billion from $7.9 billion, while iPad revenue increased to $6.9 billion from $6.4 billion. Revenue from wearables, home and accessories grew to $7.9 billion from $7.5 billion. The company reported double-digit growth across all geographic segments.

The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share and authorized an additional $100 billion share repurchase program.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.

mehr Nachrichten