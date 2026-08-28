Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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28.08.2026 22:01:31
Apple Raises Apple TV Subscription Prices To $14.99 Per Month
(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) has increased the price of its Apple TV streaming service to $14.99 per month, or $119 annually, up from $12.99 per month and $99 per year.
The company also raised the price of its individual Apple One bundle to $21.95 from $19.95. Apple One combines services including Apple TV, Apple Music and iCloud storage.
The latest increase brings Apple TV closer to pricing levels for competing streaming platforms. When the service launched as Apple TV+ in 2019, it cost $4.99 per month. Since then, Apple has expanded its content catalogue with titles including F1 and Ted Lasso.
The price increase follows Apple's decision to raise Apple Music subscriptions by $1 per month in July, citing higher licensing costs. The company reported $30.7 billion in services revenue for its third quarter, up 12 percent year over year. Services have also remained a major focus for Apple during Tim Cook's tenure as CEO.
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Analysen zu Apple Inc.
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|Jefferies & Company Inc.
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|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
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|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK
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|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
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|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.08.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.08.26
|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK
|31.07.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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|Apple Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|07.07.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.06.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.06.26
|Apple Overweight
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|Jefferies & Company Inc.
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|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
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|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
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|Apple Underweight
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|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.08.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
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|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc.
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