Apple Aktie

Apple für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
28.08.2026 22:01:31

Apple Raises Apple TV Subscription Prices To $14.99 Per Month

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) has increased the price of its Apple TV streaming service to $14.99 per month, or $119 annually, up from $12.99 per month and $99 per year.

The company also raised the price of its individual Apple One bundle to $21.95 from $19.95. Apple One combines services including Apple TV, Apple Music and iCloud storage.

The latest increase brings Apple TV closer to pricing levels for competing streaming platforms. When the service launched as Apple TV+ in 2019, it cost $4.99 per month. Since then, Apple has expanded its content catalogue with titles including F1 and Ted Lasso.

The price increase follows Apple's decision to raise Apple Music subscriptions by $1 per month in July, citing higher licensing costs. The company reported $30.7 billion in services revenue for its third quarter, up 12 percent year over year. Services have also remained a major focus for Apple during Tim Cook's tenure as CEO.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Apple Inc.

mehr Analysen
10.08.26 Apple Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
05.08.26 Apple Neutral UBS AG
03.08.26 Apple Halten DZ BANK
31.07.26 Apple Neutral UBS AG
31.07.26 Apple Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Apple Inc. 275,85 2,09% Apple Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

21:33 Paul Singers Elliott Investment Management: Auf diese Aktien setzte der Investor im 2. Quartal 2026
21:33 KW 35: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
27.08.26 Grantham setzt neue Akzente: GMO verkauft Berkshire und kauft Netflix
26.08.26 Gates Foundation Trust: So sah das Aktienportfolio im zweiten Quartal aus
25.08.26 Greenlight Capital im 2. Quartal 2026: Auf diese Aktien setzte David Einhorn

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Jackson Hole im Fokus: ATX und DAX gehen nach neuen Rekorden stärker ins Wochenende -- Dow schließt kaum verändert - Techwerte tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Freitag höher, während sich auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt mit Gewinnen zeigte. An den US-Börsen herrschte Zurückhaltung. Die asiatischen Börsen bewegten sich vor dem Wochenende mehrheitlich nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen