Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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25.06.2026 19:42:10
Apple Raises Prices Due to Surging Memory and Storage Costs. Can Consumers Absorb the Impact, or Is This the Breaking Point?
The build-out of artificial intelligence is coming at an enormous cost. And today, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) put a price tag on what some of those costs will mean to its customers.Apple on Thursday announced a series of price hikes for its popular MacBook computers and iPad tablets. CEO Tim Cook said that rising prices for memory and storage components made the price increases unavoidable. Apple stock dropped 5% in afternoon trading. Are investors overreacting to the news?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.
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25.06.26
|Apple increases MacBook and iPad prices by 20% (Financial Times)
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25.06.26
|Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
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25.06.26
|Börse New York in Rot: S&P 500 zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels in Rot (finanzen.at)
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25.06.26
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones legt letztendlich zu (finanzen.at)
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25.06.26
|Schwacher Handel: S&P 500 notiert nachmittags im Minus (finanzen.at)
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25.06.26
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 nachmittags im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
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25.06.26
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones bewegt sich am Donnerstagnachmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
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25.06.26
|ROUNDUP: Apple erhöht Preise für iPads und MacBooks (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|09:32
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|25.06.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.06.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.06.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.06.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|09:32
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|25.06.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.06.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.06.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.06.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|25.06.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.06.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.06.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.05.26
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.04.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.03.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.01.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.12.25
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.10.25
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.10.25
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09:32
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|09.06.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|09.06.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.06.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.06.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
|21 320,00
|-6,41%
|Apple Inc.
|250,75
|3,62%
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