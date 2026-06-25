Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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25.06.2026 15:42:57
Apple Raises Prices For MacBook, IPad Following Surge In AI-driven Memory Costs
(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Thursday raised prices for iPad and MacBook models, following a sharp increase in memory and storage component costs driven by growing demand from AI data centers.
The changes were reflected in Apple's online retail stores globally, with price increases ranging from $100 to $300.
Following the price revision, the MacBook Neo now starts at $699, up from $599, while the base model MacBook Air increased to $1,299 from $1,099. The price of 14-inch MacBook Pro rose to $1,999 from $1,699.
On the iPad lineup, the iPad Air now costs $749, compared with $599 previously, while the price of 11-inch iPad Pro increased to $1,199 from $999.
Apple shares are currently trading at $279.83, down 4.52%.
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