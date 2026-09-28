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28.09.2026 23:09:40

Apple Redesigned MacBook Pro May Bring OLED, Touchscreen And Notch-Free Display

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) is preparing a major redesign of the MacBook Pro, potentially launching in October under the rumored MacBook Ultra name, according to a 9to5mac report.

The new model is expected to introduce several long-requested changes, including an OLED display, touchscreen support and a redesigned camera cutout.

The move to OLED would bring deeper blacks and higher contrast to the Mac, while potentially improving power efficiency. Apple has already adopted advanced OLED technology in its iPhone and iPad Pro lineups.

The new MacBook Pro is also expected to gain touchscreen functionality, although macOS would remain primarily designed for keyboard and trackpad use.

Another major change could be the removal of the notch introduced with the 2021 MacBook Pro redesign. Apple is reportedly considering a smaller hole-punch camera cutout, potentially paired with a Dynamic Island-style interface in macOS. The redesign is expected to arrive alongside Apple's broader fall hardware and software updates.

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