13.05.2024 20:15:56

Apple Reportedly In Talks With OpenAI To Integrate ChatGPT Into IOS 18: Bloomberg

(RTTNews) - According to a recent report by Bloomberg through MacRumors, Apple Inc. (AAPL) is in the final stages of reaching an agreement with OpenAI to incorporate ChatGPT features into iOS 18.

While it is not yet clear how exactly ChatGPT will be integrated into iOS 18 by Apple, Mark Gurman's analysis for Bloomberg sheds light on Apple's AI strategy which consists of three key areas: LLM on the device (internal), LLM on the cloud (internal), and Chatbot (OpenAI secure, Google maybe). The agreement with OpenAI would position ChatGPT as a fresh addition to the array of AI features that Apple intends to introduce to iPhones.

Moreover, Apple is reportedly in talks with Google to license its Gemini chatbot, although no concrete agreement has been reached yet. Apple has been engaged in discussions with OpenAI since February, and rumors have surfaced that Apple is working on its own AI product and a potential "Apple GPT" AI bot.

Additionally, a report from the New York Times suggests that Apple is striving to enhance Siri in iOS 18 with a more interactive and adaptable version. While rumors persist regarding Apple's AI initiatives and the developments in iOS 18, more clarity is expected on June 10, during the company's WWDC 2024 event.

