|
13.05.2024 20:15:56
Apple Reportedly In Talks With OpenAI To Integrate ChatGPT Into IOS 18: Bloomberg
(RTTNews) - According to a recent report by Bloomberg through MacRumors, Apple Inc. (AAPL) is in the final stages of reaching an agreement with OpenAI to incorporate ChatGPT features into iOS 18.
While it is not yet clear how exactly ChatGPT will be integrated into iOS 18 by Apple, Mark Gurman's analysis for Bloomberg sheds light on Apple's AI strategy which consists of three key areas: LLM on the device (internal), LLM on the cloud (internal), and Chatbot (OpenAI secure, Google maybe). The agreement with OpenAI would position ChatGPT as a fresh addition to the array of AI features that Apple intends to introduce to iPhones.
Moreover, Apple is reportedly in talks with Google to license its Gemini chatbot, although no concrete agreement has been reached yet. Apple has been engaged in discussions with OpenAI since February, and rumors have surfaced that Apple is working on its own AI product and a potential "Apple GPT" AI bot.
Additionally, a report from the New York Times suggests that Apple is striving to enhance Siri in iOS 18 with a more interactive and adaptable version. While rumors persist regarding Apple's AI initiatives and the developments in iOS 18, more clarity is expected on June 10, during the company's WWDC 2024 event.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
13.05.24
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsende mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
13.05.24
|NASDAQ Composite-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ Composite zum Handelsende im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
13.05.24
|Optimismus in New York: NASDAQ 100 beendet die Sitzung im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
13.05.24
|Apple und Google bekämpfen unerwünschtes Tracking - Aktien uneinheitlich (dpa-AFX)
|
13.05.24
|Schwache Performance in New York: S&P 500 fällt am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
13.05.24
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 klettert am Montagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
13.05.24
|Börse New York: NASDAQ Composite zeigt sich fester (finanzen.at)
|
13.05.24
|Zurückhaltung in New York: Dow Jones verliert (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen
|09.05.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.05.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.05.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.05.24
|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK
|03.05.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.05.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.05.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.05.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.05.24
|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK
|03.05.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.05.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.05.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.04.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.04.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.04.24
|Apple Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.02.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.01.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.05.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.05.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.05.24
|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK
|03.05.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|29.04.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc.
|173,14
|2,02%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX letztlich stabil -- DAX beendet Sitzung im Minus -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende uneins -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt war zum Wochenstart nur wenig Bewegung zu sehen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es leicht abwärts. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Montag uneins. In Fernost wagten sich Anleger am Montag kaum aus der Deckung.