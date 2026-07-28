Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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28.07.2026 22:00:00
Apple Reports Q3 Earnings on July 30. Here's What Investors Should Watch For During Tim Cook's Final Earnings Call as CEO
It's the end of an era. Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), who has led the company since 2011, will step down from his role and become the company's executive chairman. John Ternus, the company's senior VP of Hardware Engineering, will take the helm. That means Apple's upcoming update, for the third quarter of its fiscal year 2026 -- set for release on July 30 -- will be Tim Cook's last as CEO. Here's what to pay attention to in this upcoming quarterly report. Image source: The Motley Fool.Apple has posted strong financial results over the past few quarters. The company has returned to double-digit year-over-year revenue growth, and in its latest period, it posted its strongest result in that category in several years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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