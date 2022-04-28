Apple Rush Company Acquires Majority Interest in Plant Based Chemical Manufacturing Company

TITUSVILLE, Fla., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Apple Rush Company, Inc. (OTC PINK: APRU) (the "company") through its wholly owned subsidiary Apple Rush Manufacturing LLC has acquired an 80% interest in Michigan based ACS Enterprises, LLC and Earth Lube LLC a wholly owned subsidiary of ACS Enterprises. ACS, d/b/a American Chemical formulates and markets plant-based chemicals for lubricants and chemicals for copper plating/bonding. ACS also has a mold inhibitor for multiple applications including its use in the ever-expanding cannabis industry. Tony Torgerud, CEO of Apple Rush, stated "Building with acquisition is our intent. American Chemical is proficient with chemical formulations and has operations in Niles, Michigan, for blending and distribution. Currently on the market in commercial and industrial applications, our penetrating lubricant is formulated from plants and competes in the spray lubricant industry currently led by WD-40 with over $500 million in annual sales. We are focused as a company on plant-based products and the lubricant business is expanding worldwide."

The ACS copper additive, patent pending, is a copper plating solution currently in use worldwide for industrial wire drawing and welding. A copper treatment additive and method provided for the electroless application of copper to base metal effectively and efficiently while requiring the reduced frequency of replacing a treatment bath of copper sulphate solution. The copper coating has been observed to facilitate wire drawing processes, enhance characteristics associated with welding and decorative wire as well as applications in the manufacture of circuit boards and other electronics. The margins for this product are approximately 80 percent with a lone customer presently ordering in excess of $1.5 million dollars of product annually from a single supplier. Tony continued, "Rod Sniadecki, president of ACS brings decades of knowledge and product development to our team. We believe we have the opportunity to brand this lubricant as Mistyk plant based penetrating lubricant and expand on an existing brand of APRU."

ACS's cannabis mold inhibitor provides a cost-effective proprietary solution to a problem that has plagued the grow industry for decades. The result of effective application of the ACS product and process will add exponentially to the existing $13.5 billion value globally. A patent on the formulation and process is in progress.

