Apple Rush Company, Inc. acquires Pursuit Hemp Farms in its design to become seed-to-sale

TITUSVILLE, Fla., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Apple Rush Company, Inc. (OTC PINK: APRU) (the "company") has acquired Illinois based Pursuit Hemp Farms, LLC. Tony Torgerud, CEO of Apple Rush, stated, "We are off to a good start in 2022 with our first acquisition finalized. Pursuit Hemp Farms is a proficient farming operation having 1,400 acres of cropland available, which has been growing high-quality hemp since 2018, giving us the first prong in our seed-to-sale strategy." Chad and Zach Baker, along with Justin Thomas have successfully built a hemp operation utilizing custom planting, weeding, and harvesting equipment to farm hemp. Chad Baker said, "We are excited to partner with APRU to produce quality hemp products. Our decades of farming experience and our successful growing of over 75 aces of hemp over the last couple of years, will aid in the progression of the Apple Rush Company. We intend to build a world class grow operation as the industry matures and regulations become more standardized."

Pursuit Hemp Farms is a family run farm that takes pride in hard work and producing the highest quality products. Baker stated, "We are always striving to make better products and push new technology into the farming industry any way we can, and the partnership with APRU will be extremely beneficial."

Tony added, "There is leeway for progress and R&D – having access to just under fifteen hundred acres to cultivate hemp will ultimately streamline our seed-to-sale vision for APRU. We are going to rapidly expand our capabilities through partnerships in different areas to fulfill our goals of growing, developing, manufacturing, and distributing products worldwide."

Lastly, Tony said, "APRU will be a seed-to-sale operation. We look forward to obtaining partners throughout the world as we continue to build our core brands. We will continue to close deals on the current projects we are working on to make the company stronger and vertically integrated."

About The Apple Rush Co., Inc.

The Apple Rush Company, Inc., through its subsidiary APRU, LLC, is a distributor of cpg products under the trademarked Apple Rush brand and other labels. The Apple Rush brand has more than 40 years of existence in the natural beverage industry. As a historical leader in the organic and natural beverage sector our goal is to also become the leader in the distribution of anhydrous hemp oil products nationwide. For more information, please go to www.applerush.com.



About APRU, LLC: APRU, LLC focuses on the development and sales of all natural Apple Rush sparkling juices, and research and development, of premium hemp extracts that contain a broad range of cannabinoids and natural hemp derivatives and other active ingredients such as kratom, kava, and ginseng. www.aprubrands.com, www.applerush.com, www.element-brands.com, or on Twitter @RealAPRU_News.

